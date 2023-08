Angels manager Phil Nevin said Thursday that Trout (wrist) will soon advance to contact swings, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout has been doing dry swings without issue since Monday and is about ready to take a big step forward in his recovery from July 5 surgery for a left hamate bone fracture. If all continues to go smoothly as he ramps up the intensity of his side work, the 31-year-old superstar could rejoin the playoff-hunting Angels around the middle of August.