Angels' Mike Trout: Needs surgery, likely done for season
Trout is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week to remove the Morton's neuroma in his right foot.
After being shut down for more than a week with the toe injury, Trout was hopeful to return to the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, but those plans were nixed when he continued to experience pain during an on-field workout. Trout, who previously underwent a minor procedure a few days ago on his toe, will presumably undergo a more complex surgery to rid himself of the issue once and for all. The Angels won't have a timeline for Trout's return to action until after surgery is completed, but it seems highly likely that his season is over. Assuming that's the case, he'll wrap up another MVP-worthy campaign with a .291/.438/.645 slash line, a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs and 11 steals in 134 games.
