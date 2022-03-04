Trout (calf) will be a full participant whenever spring training begins, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Trout opened last season in blistering form, hitting .333/.466/.624 through his first 36 games. He suffered a calf strain in mid-May, however, and while the injury originally carried a timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, he never wound up returning to the field. Reports from the very end of the season indicated that the injury had healed, and it appears as though he's had no further setbacks over the winter. The delayed start to the season buys him even more time to get back to 100 percent, though he may not have needed it.
