Angels' Mike Trout: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Trout is out of the lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Fletcher added that Trout was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game, and though he remained in the contest, that could have something to do with his absence from Wednesday's starting nine. In his place, Eric Young will man center field and bat ninth in the order. Since coming off the DL on Aug. 24, Trout has hit .257/.426/.400 with just two extra-base hits in 11 games.