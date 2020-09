Trout is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

This seems like nothing more than a well-deserved rest day after Trout started 32 consecutive games, including both ends of Saturday's doubleheader. He moved atop the franchise's all-time home-run leaderboard during the twin bill with his 300th career homer. Jo Adell starts in center field as Taylor Ward takes over in right against lefty Framber Valdez.