Trout went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, a steal and a run in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Astros.

Though the superstar slugger wasn't able to collect any hits in the contest, he reached base twice via walk and was cashed in on a Jared Walsh double in the fourth inning. Trout also teamed with Walsh on a successful double steal in the seventh frame. After going through the first 27 games of the campaign without a stolen-base attempt, Trout has picked up a pair of steals in his past four games. If he's able to continue adding to his stolen-base total, the veteran could easily reclaim his spot as fantasy's top offensive performer. As it is, he's been very productive with a .365/.484/.692 slash line, eight home runs and 18 RBI.