Trout went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 2-1 victory versus the White Sox on Monday.

Trout struck out in each of his first three plate appearances, but he found a way to help the Angels pull out the win in the ninth. The star outfielder walked to lead off that frame, advanced to second on a Shohei Ohtani walk, succeeded in a double steal with Ohtani and scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch. Despite Monday's heroics, Trout is long past the days when he was a near lock for double-digit steals -- since 2020, he's tallied just six thefts in seven attempts.