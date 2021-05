Trout went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a stolen base in a 9-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Trout's triple in the sixth inning plated the final run of the game for the Angels and resulted in his 18th RBI of the season. The superstar outfielder also singled and swiped second base in the fifth for his first steal of 2021. He has now picked up at least one theft in each of his 11 big-league campaigns, though he no longer runs nearly as often as he did early in his career.