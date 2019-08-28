Angels' Mike Trout: Nursing sore foot

Trout is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers due to an injury on the bottom of his right foot, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout's absence from the lineup was initially labeled as a scheduled off day, but it's actually to manage the nagging foot issue. The 28-year-old will now have two days in a row to rest up thanks to Thursday's scheduled off day. Brian Goodwin is starting in center field in his place.