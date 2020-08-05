Trout is starting in center field and batting second Tuesday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old missed the past four games while witnessing the birth of his son, Beckham, but he's back with the Angels and will reclaim his usual spot in the lineup. Trout has a .292/.357/.458 slash line with one homer through six games, and he'll now be joined in the outfield by the organization's top prospect, Jo Adell, who was recalled and is making his major-league debut Tuesday in Seattle.