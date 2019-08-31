Angels' Mike Trout: On base four times in loss

Trout went 1-for-5 and drew three walks in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Trout missed Wednesday's game versus the Rangers with a sore foot, but he was able to play all 15 innings in Friday's marathon contest. However, he wasn't able to contribute any run production for the Angels. Trout has now drawn 103 walks while striking out 115 times in 127 games this season. He owns a .292/.437/.646 line with 43 homers, 100 RBI and 104 runs scored.