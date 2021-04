Trout went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Trout struck out in his first plate appearance of the campaign, but he reached base in his subsequent three trips to the dish and picked up his first RBI with a single in the eighth inning. Now in his 11th big-league season, Trout remains one of the most consistently productive forces in the game and is likely to end up as one of fantasy's elite performers once again.