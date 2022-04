Trout (hand) said after Wednesday's win over the Astros he intends to play Friday versus Baltimore, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said earlier Wednesday he expects Trout to rejoin the lineup Friday, so it's not a major surprise to see the center fielder echo those comments. The 30-year-old sat out the three-game series in Houston after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Sunday, but he's set to return to the field Friday after taking a few days to recover.