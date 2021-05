Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right calf and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks.

The 29-year-old underwent an MRI after exiting Monday's win over Cleveland during the first inning, and he's now facing an extended absence due to injury. Trout could be sidelined through the All-Star break, which runs July 12-15, if he's unable to return at the front end of the recovery timeline.