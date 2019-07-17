Angels' Mike Trout: Out again Wednesday

Trout (calf) is not starting Wednesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout will stick on the bench for a third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a right calf strain. The outfielder said he was feeling better Tuesday, though the Angels are understandably taking a cautious approach with Trout. Brian Goodwin is once again starting in center field in his place.

