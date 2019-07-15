Angels' Mike Trout: Out Monday

Trout (calf) isn't starting Monday's game against the Astros.

The Angels have yet to reveal the results of Trout's MRI, but he'll be held out of Monday's starting lineup after exiting Sunday's matchup with tightness in his right calf. Michael Hermosillo, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, will draw the start in center field and bat ninth in Trout's place.

