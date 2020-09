Trout is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout sat Saturday and will observe again after the Angels were officially eliminated from postseason contention Friday. Jo Adell will start in center as Taylor Ward bats third. Trout's probably not going home with the AL MVP this year, but he still had a fantastic offensive season overall and is a no-doubt first-rounder for fantasy in 2021.