Angels' Mike Trout: Out with jammed wrist

Trout is not in the lineup Thursday after jamming his wrist sliding into third base during the first inning of Wednesday's game, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Trout stayed in the game after suffering this injury but went just 0-for-3 with a strikeout the rest of the evening. Manager Mike Scioscia added that Trout may be available off the bench for Thursday's contest, though he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Indians. This doesn't appear to have any major implications moving forward as Trout won't require any further evaluation, so expect to see him back in action soon.