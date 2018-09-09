Angels' Mike Trout: Perfect in win over ChiSox

Trout went 5-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's 12-3 rout of the White Sox.

He singlehandedly gave Matt Shoemaker all the offense the right-hander would need on the night, hitting his first homers in September to give him 33 on the year. Trout's .314/.465/.623 slash line has him on pace for a career high in OBP, and he's just two extra-base hits shy of his seventh straight season with at least 60.