Trout was placed on the paternity list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The reigning American League MVP will head to the paternity list a little bit earlier than expected, with his wife Jessica originally due to have their first child Aug. 3. Trout will likely be out of the Halos lineup through the weekend series against the Astros, with him potentially returning to the fold for the following series against the Mariners.