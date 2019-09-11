Angels' Mike Trout: Plans on returning Friday

Trout (toe) plans on returning to the lineup Friday against the Rays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He will take advantage of Thursday's off day to get as close to 100 percent as possible. Trout said he did not want to risk the foot flaring up by returning Wednesday. Brian Goodwin continues to start in his place.

