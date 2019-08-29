Angels' Mike Trout: Plans to play Friday

Trout (foot) relayed after Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers that he expects to rejoin the Angels lineup for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. "I'll be good to go on Friday," Trout said.

Though his absence from the lineup Wednesday was initially believed to be a pre-planned maintenance day, Trout actually sat out on account of a sore right foot, an issue the outfielder said he had been playing through for a couple of weeks. Fortunately, the injury doesn't look to be a major concern, and Trout should benefit further from the Angels' team off day Thursday. Even while managing the sore foot, Trout has continued to light it up offensively in August, slashing .286/.423/.631 with eight home runs, 21 runs, 14 RBI and two steals in 23 games.