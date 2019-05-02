Angels' Mike Trout: Plates three runs
Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Trout cleared the bases with his fourth-inning double, allowing him to surpass his RBI total (two) from the previous 10 games combined. The limited run-producing opportunities are almost entirely a result of the poor talent around him, as Trout has otherwise performed at his usual elite level since signing his record-breaking contract extension in March. He has reached base in nearly half of his plate appearances (.492 OBP) while trimming his strikeout rate to a career-low 11.3 percent.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...