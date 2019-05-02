Angels' Mike Trout: Plates three runs

Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Trout cleared the bases with his fourth-inning double, allowing him to surpass his RBI total (two) from the previous 10 games combined. The limited run-producing opportunities are almost entirely a result of the poor talent around him, as Trout has otherwise performed at his usual elite level since signing his record-breaking contract extension in March. He has reached base in nearly half of his plate appearances (.492 OBP) while trimming his strikeout rate to a career-low 11.3 percent.