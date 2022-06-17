Trout went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Trout hit two-run shots in the third and seventh innings to knock in all of the Angels' offense. This is his second two-homer game in five contests since he returned from a groin injury that cost him a handful of games earlier in June. The outfielder has been sharp at the plate this year with a .294/.396/.647 slash line, 18 long balls, 38 RBI, 44 runs scored and 15 doubles across 57 contests.