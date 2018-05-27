Angels' Mike Trout: Posts first career five-hit game Saturday

Trout went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

The homer was his third in as many games and 17th of the season, moving Trout back into a tie with Mookie Betts for the major-league lead, while the five-hit performance was the first of his career. The perennial MVP candidate now boasts a mammoth .313/.461/.687 slash line on the season.