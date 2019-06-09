Angels' Mike Trout: Power binge continues

Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a triple in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

Trout's blast came in the fourth inning, sandwiched by solo shots from Tommy La Stella and Shohei Ohtani as the Angels grabbed control of the game. The triple was Trout's first of the season. The center fielder is hitting .299/.469/.632 through 61 games this season, adding 49 runs and 42 RBI.