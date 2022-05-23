Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and an additional run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Trout posted a 1.319 OPS during the Angels' six-game week and is now up to 12 home runs on the season, putting him behind only the Yankees' Aaron Judge (15) for the MLB lead. The running game isn't a part of Trout's skill set at this stage of his career -- he's yet to attempt a steal through 38 games -- but he's re-emerged as an elite four-category contributor coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign.