Angels' Mike Trout: Pulls into homer lead
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trout went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over Texas.
Trout's solo shot off Kyle Gibson in the fifth extended the Halos' lead to 4-1. The center fielder now leads the majors with 16 homers as he continues to slash a tremendous .296/.392/.664.
