Trout is batting just .167 (3-for-18) with a home run, two RBI and seven strikeouts so far in Cactus League play.

Trout hasn't made much noise in camp thus far, but it would be unwise to slide him down your draft board based on his performance in exhibition games. The superstar outfielder batted only .240 during spring/summer camp in 2020 and still went on to post a very Trout-like campaign, compiling a .993 OPS and ranking fourth in the league with 17 home runs.