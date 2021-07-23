Trout (calf) ran the bases, participated in outfield drills and took some batting swings Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout has ramped up his running within the past few days, and he's now progressed to some baseball activity. Though he continues to take steps toward a return, there's still no word on when he will begin a rehab assignment. He should be able to progress quickly through any game action in the minors, so a return in the final days of July could still be realistic.