Angels' Mike Trout: Rare off day

Trout is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

He'll check out of the starting nine for the first time since July 17, when he was tending to a right calf strain. Trout's absence this time around looks to be little more than a matter of maintenance amid the Angels' heavy schedule of 15 games in 14 days. Brian Goodwin will spell Trout in center field and serve as the Halos' leadoff man.