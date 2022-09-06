Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three total runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Trout homered for the second straight game, and he's up to 30 for the year. It's the first time he's reached that mark since he slugged 45 homers in 2019, as the shortened 2020 season and an injury-plagued 2021 limited him to 25 long balls across 89 contests in those two years. This year, he's posted a .275/.365/.603 slash line with 60 RBI, 66 runs scored and a stolen base through 394 plate appearances.