Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches 30-homer mark

Trout went 1-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Trout reached the 30-homer plateau for the fourth time at the ripe age of 25, becoming the 10th player in major-league history to accomplish the feat. It is even more impressive when you consider the superstar missed six weeks of action this season with a thumb injury. The Angels' playoff hopes appear to be dwindling, but Trout can still make an impact for his owners' teams who are currently in the fantasy playoffs.