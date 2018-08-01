Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches 30 homers

Trout went 2-for-5 with a double and his 30th home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Trout reached the 30-homer mark for the second consecutive season and fifth overall since becoming an everyday starter in 2012. The 26-year-old superstar currently leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS while providing strong totals in all five of the standard offensive fantasy categories.

