Trout went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks in Monday's win over the Astros.

Trout went deep in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Luis Garcia, but that wasn't his only contribution at the plate -- he got on base four times and continues to see the ball extremely well, as he has walked multiple times in three of his first five games of the season. Trout is hitting .400 with a .609 on-base percentage through the first five games of the campaign, and while those numbers are not sustainable, they clearly indicate how hot Trout has begun the year.