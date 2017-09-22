Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches base four times

Trout went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Indians.

Trout's bat has uncharacteristically gone cold this month, as he has gone just 15-for-61 (.246) through 18 September starts. In true superstar fashion, he has still provided fantasy value during his hitting slump with two homers, six steals and 14 runs scored.