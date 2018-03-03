Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches base in loss

Trout went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring training loss to the Cubs.

Trout has gone hitless in his first four at-bats this spring, but that shouldn't raise any concerns at all. The key for the five-tool superstar is that he is healthy coming into the 2018 campaign after landing on the DL for the first time in his distinguished career last season. Even with his injury-shortened campaign, Trout is still regarded as potentially the best fantasy asset heading into drafts, which is a testament to his generational talent.