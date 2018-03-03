Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches base in loss

Trout went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring training loss to the Cubs.

Trout has gone hitless in his first four at-bats this spring, but that shouldn't raise any concerns at all. The key for the five-tool superstar is that he is healthy coming into the 2018 campaign after landing on the DL for the first time in his distinguished career last season. Even with his injury-shortened campaign, Trout is still regarded as potentially the best fantasy asset heading into drafts, which is a testament to his generational talent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....

  • anthony-rizzo.jpg

    First Base Tiers 2.0

    Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...