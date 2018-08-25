Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches base three times in return

Trout was activated from the disabled list Friday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a triple in a loss to the Astros.

Trout landed on the DL with wrist inflammation at the beginning of August, but his longer than expected stay was due to the death of a family member. The 27-year-old displayed his good health by rapping a triple off the outfield wall in his first at-bat. Trout will look to finish the 2018 campaign strong after slashing .312/.462/.629 with 30 homers and 21 steals through his previous 110 contests.