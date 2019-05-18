Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches three times in win

Trout went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, stolen base and run scored in Friday's victory over the Royals.

Although the star outfielder hasn't been slashing at his usual level, he's still managed to make his at bats count with enough speed mixed in to swipe six bags on the year. If he continues at this rate, he just may notch his fifth straight season with 20 or more stolen bases. Meanwhile, he's quietly averaging .294 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored.