Angels' Mike Trout: Reaches three times
Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk in an 8-3 victory against the Orioles on Friday.
The 27-year-old only has two home runs in May and has seen his average dip below .300 early this month, but he still owns an impressive slash line. Trout has walked 35 times and only struck out 21, giving him an impressive .468 on-base percentage. And with fewer recorded at-bats because of all those walks, his eight bombs this year don't look so bad. Case in point, Trout has posted a .575 slugging percentage. He also has a .292 average, 24 RBI, 25 runs and five steals in 113 at-bats.
