Angels' Mike Trout: Receives cortisone shot Monday

Trout is still experiencing soreness in his right wrist and received a cortisone injection Monday.

Trout is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game due to a right wrist contusion that he suffered last week, and renewed soreness prompted the two-time MVP to receive an injection to help with his healing. The Angels are still considering Trout day-to-day, and he's scheduled to take batting practice prior to Monday's series opener against the Tigers, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding a possible return date.