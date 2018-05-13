Trout is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Trout will head to the bench for the first time all season, as manager Mike Scioscia evidently decided that it was the optimal time to rest the superstar with the Angels in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in as many days. With Trout taking a seat in the series finale, Chris Young will patrol center field and bat eighth.