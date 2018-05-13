Angels' Mike Trout: Receives first day off of 2018
Trout is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Trout will head to the bench for the first time all season, as manager Mike Scioscia evidently decided that it was the optimal time to rest the superstar with the Angels in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in as many days. With Trout taking a seat in the series finale, Chris Young will patrol center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...