Angels' Mike Trout: Records 45th homer

Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk, two-run home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Trout took Brett Anderson deep in the third inning to record his 45th home run of the season. He now has three long balls in his past seven starts and has also recorded at least one hit in 14 of his last 17 appearances. Though it's no surprise, Trout has turned in another stellar campaign, maintaining a .293/.439/.647 line across 597 plate appearances.