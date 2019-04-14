Angels' Mike Trout: Rejoining Angels on Monday
Trout will join the Angels on Monday in Texas after testing Sunday showed further improvement to his right groin.
Trout remained in Anaheim for the weekend trip to Chicago, but he appears to be progressing as planned from the right groin strain. The 27-year-old should still be considered day-to-day but for now looks to have avoided a trip to the injured list.
