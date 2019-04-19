Angels' Mike Trout: Remains in DH slot

Trout will serve as the designated hitter and is hitting second Thursday against Seattle.

Trout participated in pregame warmups Thursday and gained clearance to man center field, but the Angels will keep him in the designated hitter spot for one more night after weather delayed the team's flight Wednesday morning. The former MVP is expected to start in center field Friday, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.

More News
Our Latest Stories