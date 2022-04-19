Trout (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout will sit for a second consecutive game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Sunday's matchup with Texas. The 30-year-old appears to have avoided a fracture with an MRI and X-ray coming back negative, and his return is apparently dependent on his pain tolerance. The Angels have a scheduled off day Thursday, so Trout could be held out of the lineup again for Wednesday's series finale in Houston, which would give him four full days of recovery time for Friday's series opener versus Baltimore.