Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Friday
Trout (groin) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Trout left Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a right groin strain. He sat out Wednesday but was hoping at the time to be back in the lineup Friday. Poor weather in Chicago could be part of the reason why he'll miss at least one more day. Peter Bourjos starts in center field in his absence.
