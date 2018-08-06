Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Monday

Trout (wrist) is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Tigers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout is set to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a right wrist contusion. The 27-year-old reported feeling better over the weekend, though it's still unclear when he'll be cleared to rejoin the lineup. Trout should be considered day-to-day, while Eric Young Jr. will draw another start in center field with the two-time MVP sidelined.