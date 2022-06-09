Trout (groin) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout is dealing with left groin tightness but isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list. However, he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday while Juan Lagares starts in center field and leads off. It's not yet clear whether Trout will be available off the bench, but he remains day-to-day for now.