Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Saturday

Trout (wrist) is out of the lineup for the third straight game Saturday against Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout stated Friday that his wrist was feeling a lot better and he expect to return Saturday, but he'll wind up needing at least one more day. There haven't been any reports suggesting he's suffered a setback or that a trip to the disabled list is imminent. Unless such reports surface, he remains day-to-day. Eric Young will again start in center field.